The Outer Edge Figure Skating Club of Meadville will present “An Instrumental Spring” ice show at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) on Saturday at noon.
The show will feature club members performing group numbers, solos and duets to a variety of selections including classical composers such as Bach and Beethoven, plus music from the movies “Titanic,” “Top Gun,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Avatar” and “Enola Holmes.”
Members performing include Lakelynn Foltz, Lydia Green, Andi Gross, Alivia Hyde, Hannah Ogoreuc, Elise Pierce, Breann Shilling and Holly Maloney. Guest skaters are Auldrain Maloney from the Little Penguins and U-8 hockey programs, and Natalie Hamm, who represents the Strongsville Skating Club in Cleveland.
The Outer Edge Skating Club is concluding its third year and meets Saturdays at the MARC. It is open to skaters throughout the tri-state area and is designed to provide a safe environment for skaters of all ages and abilities to explore figure skating in a positive environment.
Club sessions focus on learning skating fundamentals, technique and choreography under the coaching of Holly Maloney with assistance from Hannah Ogoreuc. Membership information for the next season is available by calling (814) 724-6006.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door at the MARC, 800 Thurston Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.