The Outer Edge Figure Skating Club will present “A Classic Northpole Christmas,” a mini ice skating exhibition, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 800 Thurston Road, Meadville. Admission is free and open to the public.
The show will feature holiday group routines — “We Are Santa’s Elves,” “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year,” and “Christmas Medley” — as well as solo performances by figure skating club members.
The Outer Edge Figure Skating Club members who will perform are Lakelynn Foltz, Lydia Green, Alivia Hyde, Zach Link, and Elise Pierce. Also performing will be skating coach Holly Maloney.
The club is led by instructors Maloney and Hannah Ogoreuc and meets Saturdays from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
This is the third season for the Outer Edge Figure Skating Club. It is open to skaters throughout the tri-state area and is designed to provide a safe environment for skaters of all ages and abilities to explore figure skating in a positive environment. Club sessions focus on learning various elements of figure skating as well as creating and learning choreography. The club also plans to present a show in the spring.
For information about the club or to join, contact the MARC at (814) 724-6006.
