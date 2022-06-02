Meadville Community Theatre presents “Ordinary Days,” a funny musical with a heart of gold about the connections we have with those around us.
“Ordinary Days” follows four young New Yorkers through their ordinary lives. When the show opens, some know each other and some do not, but by the end they have all influenced each other’s lives in the most extraordinary ways.
This is Adam Gwon’s first musical for which he wrote both the music and lyrics. It was a challenge brought on by a fellowship at the Dramatists Guild, with no collaborator. He started writing music, and the story came from there. Says Gwon, “I came up with this story about people struggling to make connections with each other and with the world around them. It was my thought that the audience would have to actively be connecting the dots of the story as they watched, since the story is essentially told in fragments, and I liked the idea of engaging the audience to make connections in a show about the importance of making connections. You get the idea.”
We all could use some connection in life. The cast has connections that reach beyond the stage, and that creates a wonderful on-stage chemistry. Director Mitchell King has brought together Benjamin Snyder, Maribeth McCarthy, Stefan Potts and Sonia Neu. MCT theatergoers will recognize McCarthy and Potts from prior shows this season. True MCT fans will know that Neu takes the promotional photos for MCT but hasn’t graced the stage in quite a while. Snyder is new to the MCT stage, but an experienced performer outside of Meadville. Snyder will be attending New York University in the fall to pursue a master’s degree in musical theatre performance.
Taking the stage this weekend through June 12, show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St.
Tickets are $13 for seniors and students, and $16 for adults, and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
Officials said that face masks are required while inside the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.