Audiences have one more weekend to see Meadville Community Theatre’s “Ordinary Days.”
Called a fitting show with which to end MCT’s “Hooked on a Feeling” season by MCT officials, “Ordinary Days” is a poignant and humorous musical about finding connections in New York City, be that love, fulfillment, happiness, or just a cab. Our four young New Yorkers navigate the city that may be full of people but can feel empty without others with whom to share life’s ups and downs.
Benjamin Snyder plays Warren, who is a cheerful optimist living in the moment. Snyder is a new face at MCT. Snyder’s parents were on the board of directors for community theater organizations in Titusville. Snyder’s first show was as a baby in a performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Snyder is headed to New York University to pursue a master’s in vocal performance with a focus in musical theatre performance.
Sonia Neu plays Claire, an introvert who has difficulty moving on from her past. Neu is a local vocal and piano teacher, as well as the professional photographer for MCT. She has a degree in music education from Westminster College and has been seen on many local stages, though not for some time.
Stefan Potts plays Jason, boyfriend to Claire, who is looking forward to moving in with her and their future together. Potts has been a part of the theater community for 12 years, first appearing in “The Wedding Singer.” He enjoys both plays and musicals, and both comedic and dramatic roles. Proving this, he was last seen in MCT’s “Rope,” a play with a much darker theme.
Maribeth McCarthy plays Deb, a driven yet cynical graduate student looking to make her mark on the world. McCarthy has written and performed in many productions both locally and in other states across the east. Most recently, she was seen at MCT as Maggie in “Sweet Tea and Christmas Trees,” which she also wrote.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2. Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St. Tickets are $13 for seniors and students, and $16 for adults, and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
