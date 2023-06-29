The Onion Fest will be held July 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. at Linesville Beach, 3443 W. Erie St. in Linesville.
Craft vendors will be selling outdoor art, handcrafted leather goods, wooden items, fishing gear, metal lanterns and much more. There will be live music, ice cream, blooming onions and other food. Enjoy outdoor activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, pontoon boat rides and archery.
This event is sponsored by Pymatuning State Park and the Pymatuning Lake Association. All proceeds benefit Pymatuning Lake.
• More information: Contact the park office at (724) 932-3141, extension 4.
