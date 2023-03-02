David Church, RFD-TV’s most requested artist for years, and his wife, Terri Lisa, will bring traditional country music to the Academy Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Folks who love traditional country music just can’t get enough of Church, Academy representatives said in promoting the concert.
Church has been named the most requested and most popular artist on RFD-TV. The network’s “Midwest Country” is featured on Sunday nights, 90 minutes of foot-stomping, hand-clapping, “Honky-Tonk and Hank.”
Church performs songs from George Jones’ “White Lightning” to Hank Williams’ “Moanin’ the Blues,” joined by Terri Lisa with songs from Patsy Cline, Anne Murray and others. They always include a tribute to veterans with “The Old Red White and Blue,” an original song by Church.
The Churches play with their Nashville-based band Straight UP Country, featuring some of the best players in that city.
“David is one of the most honest and prolific songwriters I have ever heard, with a voice that reaches out above all the others you will hear. His show is sensational,” said James Bruce, the owner of Spotlight Records. Another industry veteran, producer Tim Michaels, said, “I’ve been to the concerts of almost every artist coming and going out of Nashville since the ‘70s, and David Church has the best show I’ve ever seen. His voice is simply mesmerizing! This is the only artist that I just could not get enough of.”
Church was featured in a book about country legends, “Behind the Microphone” by legendary DJ, Lew Dobbins, and recently in a book by Nashville producer Dick McVey, “Appalachian Dreamer: From a coal camp in West Virginia to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.”
• Tickets: Visit theacademytheatre.org or call (814) 337-8000. Order online for a discount off box office prices.
