There is one more weekend to join Meadville Community Theatre for Neil Simon’s “The Dinner Party.”
The comedy runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main St.
Last weekend, audiences were wowed by how relatable the play’s characters were, MCT officials said.
Guy McUmber, Traci Andrews, Dave Neal, Bridget Pendolino, Joe Galbo and Joanne Helides-Custard make up three ex-couples invited to a dinner party without each other’s knowledge. What begins as humorous coincidence turns into “a confrontation of couples” and finally an “Agatha Christie dinner” as only Simon can write. No matter how ridiculous circumstances get, there is a grain of truth that runs through the whole show and makes you feel for these characters as you would a close friend.
Simon is notorious for using his own life to inform his plays. “The Dinner Party” may delve into the harsher conflicts of his life, always through the lens of humor for which he is so famous. Professional jealousy, multiple marriages and bitter disputes over personality quirks; some are easily tied to Simon’s own life, and some may have you wondering about what might have happened in his world behind the scenes.
It is fun to see some of an author’s less well-known works. You can easily stream “The Odd Couple” right in your own home, but no movie was ever made of “The Dinner Party.” This weekend may be the only chance you get to see this heartfelt and hilarious show.
Tickets are $11 to $13 and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.