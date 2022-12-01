The holidays are fast approaching, and the Academy Theatre has the perfect gift for the community: the musical production of “Oliver!”
On one of the most popular nights of the year to be in downtown Meadville, “Oliver!” begins it’s three-weekend engagement at the historic theatre that is the crown jewel of Chestnut Street.
With temperatures being on the warm side and no forecast of the snow we experienced last year, Friday’s Light Up Night festivities will be easily accessible to the entire community, theater officials said.
Bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England.
Join young, orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates the London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family and — most importantly — for love.
When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver, with tragic results. With spirited, timeless songs like “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food” and “Where Is Love,” “Oliver!” is a musical classic, and beloved by audiences that span generations.
“Oliver!” is directed by Ted Watts Jr. and Anne Conti. It stars Mazzy Smith (Oliver), Jeb Bowser (Artful Dodger), Christopher Seeley (Fagin), Madison Morgan (Nancy), Darrel Whitney (Bill Sykes), Brandon Marzke (Mr. Bumble) and Lauren Killmeyer (Widow Corney), and features 48 additional actors; from children in Fagin’s gang and the workhouse orphanage to adult actors in principal and ensemble roles.
“Oliver!” Runs weekends from Friday through the final performance on Dec. 18. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., with a special Saturday matinee on Dec. 10. Tickets are available online at www.theacademytheatre.org or Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, or by phone at (814) 337-8000.
Those ordering tickets online receive a discount off of box office prices.
