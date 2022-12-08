“Please, sir. I want some more.” These iconic words kick off a tumultuous journey for young Oliver Twist as he is thrown into a world that will change his life forever.
“Oliver!” is a coming-of-age tale that is familiar to many, one that continues to inspire today, and is running at the Academy Theatre through Dec. 18.
“Oliver!” is a British stage musical, with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart. The musical is based on the 1838 novel “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens and was the first musical adaptation of a famous Dickens work to become a stage hit. It premiered at the Wimbledon Theatre in 1960 before opening in the West End, where it reveled in a record-breaking long run. It then found success on Broadway, winning the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score, before finding its way to national tours and many revivals. Additionally, its 1968 film adaptation won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Now, “Oliver!” continues to find success on the Academy stage, meeting rave reviews after its opening weekend in downtown Meadville.
The streets of Victorian England come to life on the Academy stage as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets, led by Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.
“Oliver!” is a musical theater triumph, Academy officials said, perfectly showcasing the talents of the Academy’s local talent. Masterfully directed by Anne Conti and Ted Watts Jr., the cast features Mazzy Smith as Oliver, Jeb Bowser as the Artful Dodger, Chris Seeley as Fagin, Madison Morgan as Nancy, Darrel Whitney as Bill Sikes, Brandon Marzke as Mr. Bumble, Lauren Killmeyer as Widow Corney, Richard Kress and Racheal Graybill as the undertakers, and more than 30 other skilled performers spanning generations.
Smith’s portrayal of Oliver is sweet and heartbreaking. Her delivery of “Where is Love” sincerely brings to life the trials of a young poor orphan that Dickens so often wrote about. As Nancy, Morgan spectacularly belts out “As Long as He Needs Me” declaring her misplaced love for the menacing burglar Bill Sikes (played by the convincingly terrifying Whitney). Seeley and Bowser have a cheeky and charming relationship that lights up the stage performing some of the most iconic numbers from the show like “You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two,” “I’d Do Anything” and “Consider Yourself.” Marzke dominates the stage as Mr. Bumble with his booming voice and presence, and is hilariously complemented by Killmeyer’s Widow Corney. The actors own the stage and are surrounded by stunning scenery and light design as well as remarkable costumes, designed by Becky Stansfield.
“Oliver!” runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2 through Dec. 18. There is a special 2 p.m. performance this Saturday. Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday to Friday noon to 5 p.m. Individuals purchasing tickets online receive a discount from box office prices.
