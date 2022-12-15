“Consider yourself one of us” who are fortunate enough to live in a community where live theatre is thriving.
The Academy Theatre is nearing its final weekend of its holiday hit, “Oliver!”
The Lionel Bart musical is another success, officials said, masterfully directed by Anne Conti and Ted Watts Jr.
“Oliver!” is based on the book Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.
The show features widely-known and iconic songs like “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “It’s A Fine Life,” “I’d Do Anything,” “Oom-Pah-Pah,” “As Long As He Needs Me” and over a dozen other numbers.
Oliver (Mazzy Smith) gives a heartbreaking and honest performance as the character around which the story takes place, and is only 9 years old. Mr. Bumble and Widow Corney are among the most comedic of the characters in the show, and Brandon Marzke and Lauren Killmeyer play the roles delightfully well. Marzke’s voice is notably powerful and transporting during “Boy for Sale.” Fagin (Christopher Seeley) is one of the most fun and likable characters in the show. He has wonderful chemistry with his young gang of thieves, including the Artful Dodger, played by the charismatic triple-threat, Jeb Bowser. One of the most intoxicating moments of the show is the opening of act two, “Oom-Pah-Pah.” This was a shining moment for Nancy (Madison Morgan) and the adult ensemble members, as the stage burst back to life after intermission. The tragic figure of Nancy is strongly sung and wholesomely portrayed by Morgan. Nancy’s brutal lover, Bill Sikes, is menacingly embodied by a surly Darrel Whitney, who breathes fire in his voice and believably injects a much-needed sense of danger as he performs “My Name,” starkly contrasting the larger-than-life, fun-loving act two opener.
The talented cast is comprised of Smith as Oliver, Jeb Bowser as the Artful Dodger, Seeley as Fagin, Morgan as Nancy, Whitney as Bill Sikes, Marzke as Mr. Bumble, Killmeyer as Window Corney, Alyssa Whalen as Bet, Richard Kress and Racheal Graybill as Mr. and Mrs. Sowerberry, Tug Roae as Mr. Brownlow, Lynne Schnauber as Mrs. Bedwin, AJ Burgett as Noah Claypole, Emilie Weaver as Charlotte, Atlee Graybill as Dr. Grimwig, Marie Matthews as Old Sally, and over 30 other consummate performers.
The set was designed by Eric Zindorf and costumes were designed by Becky Stansfield. With a few small changes, the cast and crew are able to transform the stage from a dreary orphanage to a wealthy man’s house to Fagin’s den of thieves to the streets of London.
“Oliver!” concludes its run this weekend with a performance Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at www.theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.