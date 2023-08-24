The Northwest Pennsylvania Woodland Association (NWPWA) is hosting a free educational program on woodland stream protection on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Slagter family woods.
The Slagter family has been working with the Service Foresters, the Foundation for Sustainable Forestry and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to improve and protect the portion of Caldwell Creek that runs through their property, organizers said in making the announcement.
Local conservation professionals will be explaining the why and how of the techniques used on the Slagter property.
Anyone who cares about northwestern Pennsylvania’s nature will benefit from learning how to help preserve our stream health, officials said.
Bill Benedict, president of the NWPWA, explained that, “The lakes in this part of the country are one of our most precious resources. We want the streams that feed them to stay healthy. A lot of woodland owners have streams that run through their property. There’s always the potential for damaging a stream during logging, and there are other threats to water quality and stream habitats that arise all year long. We’re trying to educate and encourage woodland owners and supporters to recognize the best way to manage streams and the surrounding woods.”
The address is 344 Stoney Hollow Lane, Grand Valley. Stoney Hollow Lane is north off Dottyville Hill Road about 100 yards east of the intersection with Flat Road.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
• To RSVP or more information: Email NWPAWoods@gmail.com or call (814) 881-4779.
