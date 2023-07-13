Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is hosting a virtual information session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on NPRC’s website.
Attendees will learn about the college’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s academic and workforce development offerings.
NPRC offers affordable associate degrees, certificates and workforce training to the region. Many classroom locations are within 15 miles of most residents in the service area. Associate degrees include business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies and social sciences. Several of these programs are eligible for financial assistance through CareerLink.
The college will hold another information session on Oct. 24.
• More information or to sign up to attend the summer session: Visit https://bit.ly/InformationSession_July18.
