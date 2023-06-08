Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved dean’s list recognition for the spring. The dean’s list recognizes the academic achievements of students who remained in good academic standing and earned a 3.0 grade-point average or greater during the spring term.

Area students earning this honor were:

Brittany Grajek of Meadville

Mary Fry of Meadville

Mitchell Baldwin of Titusville

Corrine Heeter of Titusville

Sheila Porter of Titusville

