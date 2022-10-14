The Northwestern Pennsylvania Artists Association (NPAA) will be awarding scholarship money at the 2023 NPAA Senior High School Scholarship Show at a closing exhibition and reception on March 18.
The show will share exhibit space with Edinboro University’s Middle and High School (Sur)face Show and NPAA alum Rachel Maly’s Mini Exhibit in Bruce Gallery in Doucette Hall at PennWest Edinboro.
Interested art college-bound seniors graduating in 2023 should:
• Collect five to 10 pieces of your best original work as jpeg files. Each photo file must include your last name followed by the title of the work (example: Jones-Sunrise).
• Write a 300-word essay describing your aspirations, influences, strengths, and the purpose of your art. Be sure to include your name, address, email and phone number.
• Provide two recommendations from your instructors (art or other subject teachers) and/or NPAA members.
Scholarships will be awarded only if the quality of work is sufficient as judged by the NPAA. Online applications will be accepted Jan. 4-9. Apply at npaaonline.org/scholarship_application. If questions arise, contact Scholarship@npaaonline.org.
NPAA will notify chosen applicants regarding delivery of one to three pieces to the Bruce Gallery.
