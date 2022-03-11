On March 3, the Northwest Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors (PSLS) met at Bent Run Brewery in Warren for the election of chapter officers, professional networking, and to briefly discuss the revised “Standards of Practice for Professional Land Surveyors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” as was recently adopted by PSLS.
Surveyors also discussed the upcoming National Surveyors Week and the importance of this week to shed light on the profession of land surveying. National Surveyors Week (March 20-26) was recently recognized by the state with a proclamation by Gov. Tom Wolf.