Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRG) will host a fall open house on Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.
This event will feature five in-person locations across the nine counties the college serves, while also providing a virtual option.
The in-person locations include the NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Parkside Commons (Meadville), The Galena Building (Franklin), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (Emporium).
The agenda for the event includes time dedicated to introducing attendees to NPRC; assistance with the applications, institutional aid, scholarships and advising; insight from a current student; a class demonstration; and a question-and-answer session to conclude.
• To register: visit https://bit.ly/OpenHouseOctober25.
