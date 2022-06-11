The North and South Shenango Crime Watch will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the North Shenango Township Building, 11586 Linn Road, Espyville.
The guest speaker will be Pennsylvania State Police Crash Scene Investigator Cpl. John Michalak, who will describe incidences when he was deployed to use his expertise to determine which driver was culpable. He also will explain the type of instruments he uses and answer any questions from those in attendance.
