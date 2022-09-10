The next North and South Shenango Crime Watch (NSSCW) meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Shenango Township building, 6865 Collins Road, Westford.
The guest speaker will be Alan Clark, Crawford County Emergency Management coordinator. He will touch on a wide variety of subjects, from the county’s response to past natural disasters, the assistance you can expect to receive from FEMA and the Red Cross, to things that you should have at the ready in your own house to safeguard your family from needless undo discomfort if the power goes out for several days.
NSSCW is made up of residents of both townships who are proactive in making their lives, homes and communities safer, and more enjoyable. All local residents are welcome to attend.
