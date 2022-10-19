The next meeting of the North and South Shenango Crime Watch (NSSCW) will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the North Shenango Township building, 11586 Linn Road, Espyville.
The guest speaker will be an officer from the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, who will speak of recent activities that the department has responded to, as well as pointers on how to safeguard against various criminal mischief that ranges from telephone scam artists to smooth-talking, out-of-town contractors.
NSSCW is comprised of area residents whose aim is to not only protect their property and assets, but to learn the best way to be vigilant for suspicious activates in their vicinity. All area residents are invited to this free event.
