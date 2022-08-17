North and South Shenango Crime Watch meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at the North Shenango Township building located at 11658 Linn Road, Espyville.

The scheduled guest speaker will be a local person who will recount their issues with substance abuse, and how this journey led them into a dark hole that was a far cry from the glamorous and ritzy lifestyle that Madison Avenue and Hollywood portray it to be.

A representative of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department might be on hand to field questions about recent activities they responded to.

The meeting is a free event, with the aim that local residents can discuss concerns and meet like-minded neighbors in an informal setting.

