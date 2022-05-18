The May monthly meeting for the North and South Shenango Crime Watch will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at the South Shenango Township building, 6865 Collins Road in Westford.
The scheduled guest speakers are the head of elections from both townships. They will explain their process to maintain the integrity of the most important of America’s invaluable basic freedoms. They will also explain how they make sure that each vote is correctly cast and tabulated.
