The 150th Pennsylvania State Grange Session was held in York Oct. 14 to 16, hosted by the southcentral region.
The first night, a K-9 demonstration was presented by Lt. David M. Godfrey from the York County Sherriff’s Office.
The National Representatives were Lynette and Don Schaeffer from Illinois. Lynette serves as chairman of the National Grange Executive Committee. She reported that the National Grange Building has been shown numerous times and there have been some offers for the sale of the building.
Also speaking was state Rep. Stan Saylor of York County. He indicated that hayrides are being forced to be regulated. There will be variances for Christmas tree farms and apple orchards. The program will be under the direction of PDA. State Grange is working with PDA to not have these regulations.
The Credentials Committee chaired by Cindy Shaffer, Cumberland County, reported there were 63 Subordinate Granges represented with 101 delegates, 25 Pomona Granges with 40 delegates, and 26 Juniors with a total of registration of 267.
The second night, two quilts of valor were awarded to Robert Edwards and Carl Meiss, both of Valley Grange, York County. The Quilts of Valor group from the area has presented 320 quilts to date. Prior to the conferral of the Sixth Degree and Installation on the third evening a third quilt of valor was awarded to Phil Jacobs, Red Lion Grange, York County, who was unable to attend Friday.
The Sixth Degree was conferred on 17 candidates. Anna May Nauss, York County, served as Master for the Sixth Degree and immediately following the Degree her Installation Team installed the newly elected officers.
Officers elected for 2022-24 were: Master, Matt Espenshade, Lancaster County; Overseer, Richard Mangel, Butler County; Lecturer, Jennifer Nauss, York County; Steward, Andrew Kiefer, Berks County; Assistant Steward, Robert Kleckner III, Berks County; Lady Assistant Steward, Cheryl Miller, Centre County; Chaplain, Jodi Keith Kensinger, Huntingdon County; Treasurer, Henry Seidel, Berks County; Secretary, Deb Campbell, Perry County; Gatekeeper, Ken Merritt, York County; Ceres, Rachel Brobst, Schuylkill County; Pomona, Jennifer Beamon, Berks County; Flora, Isabelle Boone, Centre County; Executive Committee, Tony Fishovitz, Beaver County.
During the Youth Luncheon, Philip Vonada, Centre County, was recognized with the Friend of Youth Award.
An auction raised $1,625 for the Youth Department from cakes made for a contest and the Pennsylvania State Grange Foundation raised $2,613.00 from baskets donated by state officers. A 75th anniversary history book donated by Nettie Kauffman was auctioned with the proceeds going to the Pennsylvania State Grange History Committee.
The Family Activities quilt was won by Janet Norman, Tioga County. Chester Tau, Hayfield Grange, also won one of the prizes in the Family Activities drawing.
Lecturers’ reports: Arvilla Allen received second place on the Pomona Scrapbook and first place on the Pomona Creative Connections report. Chester Tau, Hayfield, received second place on the Subordinate Scrapbook and second place on the under 50 Subordinate Granges Creative Connections report.
Family Activities reports: Mary Horne, first, Atlantic; Arlene Mattera, second, Rundells; and Alverna Hotchkiss, first, Crawford County Pomona.
There were a total of 33 resolutions acted upon submitted by Granges throughout the state.
The 150th anniversary will be celebrated Oct. 19-22, 2023 in Morgantown, Pa., with the conferral of the Sixth Degree in full form, a Historical Pageant, and celebration banquet.
A worship service was held followed by the Junior Grange meeting and degree. The annual session concluded with an all-Granger banquet and announcement that Dina Zug, Juniata County, had been selected as the 2022 Pennsylvania State Granger of the Year.
