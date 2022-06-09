Kelly Run Gallery, 264 S. Main St., Cambridge Springs, is hosting a new exhibit.
“Metal and Wood” features six area artists — Ron Bayuzick, Binnie Decrease, Michele Franz, Jerry “Oz” Osborn, Liza Scott and Milton Sipple — and will be on view from June 18 through Aug. 13.
Hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays by appointment. An opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. June 18.
• More information or to make appointment: Call (814) 398-8182, email janmarielutz@gmail.com; or use Facebook Messenger (Jan Lutz or Kelly Run).
