The 15th annual Danielle Mitchell Memorial Poker Run, which benefits Make-A-Wish, took place nearly a year ago on May 29, 2021.
The event raised $13,200, which was donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Erie Regional Office.
This money was used to fulfill the wishes of three local children with critical illnesses.
Over the course of 15 years, the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund has donated more than $90,000 to Make-A-Wish and helped fulfill the wishes of 25 local children with life-threatening illnesses.
Sadly, due to health issues of members of the planning committee, last year’s poker run was decided to be the last, organizers said. The committee and volunteers often received praise for how well run and organized the event was. For this reason, the committee did not want to risk being unable to keep up with those standards.
The directors of the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund said they were grateful for the committee members, volunteers and participants that made the past 15 years possible.
However, all will not be forgotten. American Legion Post 381 in Cambridge Springs, in conjunction with the American Legion Riders Chapter 381, has decided to host a new function to support the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund, which donates all proceeds to Make-A-Wish.
Their event will be called Legion Olympics. The idea is for participants to travel to pre-designated locations and play a game at each location. The games will consist of cornhole, horseshoes and other such games. There will be music and food once returned to Post 381. All street-legal vehicles are encouraged. The event will be on May 28, which, as the poker run was held, “Always Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.”
The aluminum can collection that raises money for the Danielle Mitchell Memorial Fund to benefit Make-A-Wish still continues as well. Cans can be dropped off on the side porch at 108 N. Main St. in Cambridge Springs, by the garage at 24209 State Route 408 in Cambridge Springs, or in the bin behind the American Legion at 24642 State Route 408.
• More information: Call Tom at (814) 573-7641.