New Beginnings Church of God will host a pinewood derby on Saturday to benefit local the nonprofit, Water’s Edge Christian Services.
Founded in 2021, Water’s Edge is a children and family advocacy service designed to meet the needs of families in the community. It provides services for families and children facing struggles with mental health, educational, behavioral and social difficulties. Water’s Edge also offers trainings on trauma-sensitive topics.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase throughout the event, and you can also vote for your favorite car in fun categories like “Most Bling” and “Fastest Looking Car” for $1 per vote.
• To sign up: Visit newbeginningschurchofgod.ticketspice.com/pinewood-derby.