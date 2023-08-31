The Music in Oil Country marching band festival will take place Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Oil City High School athletic complex, with gates to open at 6.
Admission is $5.
This year’s festival will feature 12 high school bands spanning seven counties. It will showcase the hours of practice the students have put into each of their shows.
High school bands scheduled to perform include the Cambridge Springs Marching Blue Devils, Conneaut Area Eagle Marching Band, Titusville Rocket Marching Band, Oil City Oiler Marching Band, Franklin Black Knight Marching Band, Keystone Panther Marching Band, Lakeview Sailor Marching Band, Warren Dragon Marching Band, Fort LeBoeuf Stampede of Sound, Brockway Rover Marching Band, West Middlesex Big Red Marching Band, and Sharpsville Blue Devils Marching Band.
The festival will offer concessions, raffles, a bake sale, candygrams and airgrams.
Proceeds will benefit the Oiler Marching Band’s uniform drive. The band will be purchasing new uniforms in the near future.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Oil City High School gymnasium.
• More information: Email Daniel Cartwright, Oil City Band director, at dcartwright@mail.ocasd.org.
