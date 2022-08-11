The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:
• Today, 6 to 9 p.m., Ashleigh Bennett, Gatehouse Winery
• Friday, 6 to 9, Forever and a Day, Mortals Key
• Saturday, 2 to 5, Jeff Powell and Lisa Cook, Mortals Key; 6 to 9, Hell Freezes Over (Eagles tribute band), Gatehouse Winery
• Sunday, 3 to 6, Max Schang band, Gatehouse Winery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.