Shown during presentation of the check for $8,505 are (from left) Jimmy McAnalley, grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council 6037, Conneaut Lake; K of C District Deputy Mike Schweichler of Edinboro; Bill Greco, pro-life director of Council 6037; Ed Burkett of Meadville K of C Council 388, who has helped to guide the local funding efforts; Kendra Durfee, director of Pregnancy Center of Meadville; Mary Hosick, assistant director of the pregnancy center; Martha Rowland, pregnancy center board member; Andrew Amato, grand knight of Meadville Council 388; and Ken Reedy, pregnancy center board member. Participating in the fund drive but not pictured is Conneautville Council 7996.

A local Baby Bottle Campaign to support pro-life efforts in the region was recently completed, and the result is a check for $8,505 presented to Pregnancy Center of Meadville.

The 2023 bottle campaign, where donors filled empty plastic baby bottles with spare change and other money, raised $17,010 from contributions at local Catholic churches Epiphany of the Lord (Meadville), Our Lady Queen of the Americas (Conneaut Lake), St. Philip’s (Linesville), St. Hippolyte’s (Frenchtown), Our Lady of Lourdes (Cochranton), St. Peter’s (Conneautville) and Seton Catholic School of Meadville.

Half of that sum was designated for the local donation, and the pregnancy center will use it to provide diapers, wipes, baby food, clothing and numerous other goods and services to help pregnant mothers as well as young families raising infants.

In a similar fundraiser a year ago, 400 plastic baby bottles raised more than $15,000 locally to help finance outfitting of a medical van that provides free high-definition ultrasound scans for expectant mothers throughout northwest Pennsylvania.

