A local Baby Bottle Campaign to support pro-life efforts in the region was recently completed, and the result is a check for $8,505 presented to Pregnancy Center of Meadville.
The 2023 bottle campaign, where donors filled empty plastic baby bottles with spare change and other money, raised $17,010 from contributions at local Catholic churches Epiphany of the Lord (Meadville), Our Lady Queen of the Americas (Conneaut Lake), St. Philip’s (Linesville), St. Hippolyte’s (Frenchtown), Our Lady of Lourdes (Cochranton), St. Peter’s (Conneautville) and Seton Catholic School of Meadville.
Half of that sum was designated for the local donation, and the pregnancy center will use it to provide diapers, wipes, baby food, clothing and numerous other goods and services to help pregnant mothers as well as young families raising infants.
In a similar fundraiser a year ago, 400 plastic baby bottles raised more than $15,000 locally to help finance outfitting of a medical van that provides free high-definition ultrasound scans for expectant mothers throughout northwest Pennsylvania.
