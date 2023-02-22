For the past six weeks, WCTL, Erie’s local Christian radio station, collected homemade valentines for its ninth annual Healing Hearts Valentine’s Day Project.
During this campaign, WCTL encouraged listeners and people in the community to make valentines for area seniors, veterans and others in need in the Erie and surrounding areas.
In an overwhelming display of love and generosity, more than 7,200 valentines poured into WCTL’s studio.
“God was ‘showing off’ once again,” WCTL Program Director Lori Clapper said. “He worked through the creativity and generosity of so many people to spread his love and kindness to those who need it most.”
Hundreds of individuals, groups and organizations partnered with WCTL for the Healing Hearts Valentine’s Day Project. WCTL staff and volunteers delivered the valentines to over 40 nursing homes, senior living centers and other care organizations in Erie and Crawford counties.
