Meadville Knights of Columbus is planning several shopping sprees to help feed the area’s hungry this winter.
K of C Council 388 recently matched other donations to help stock Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church's food pantry, used to assist needy families in the Meadville area. In the first round of shopping, $200 was used to buy deep-discount sale items at Valesky’s Market, providing many cases of food that usually sell for well over the $200 spent.
Another $200 is being held in reserve for later purchases.
More funding is needed. If anyone cares to donate to this effort, contact K of C Financial Secretary Pat McHale at (814) 795-6792 or at patmc924@gmail.com or Grand Knight Andrew Amato at (814) 573-1557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.