Mobile Ag Lab at Seton

Seton Catholic School officials reported a fantastic week within The Mobile Ag Lab last week at the school.
The Mobile Ag Lab was presented to the students at Seton by County Commissioners Eric Henry, Francis Wiederspahn and Christopher Soff.
School officials said they were very appreciative of the enriching experience. All of the lessons were presented by one of the favorite substitute teachers at Seton, Cathy Vorisek, school leaders said.
Vorisek’s passion for agriculture was nothing short of contagious during all of the lessons that she presented within the lab throughout the week, officials said.
What happens inside the Mobile Ag Lab? The week was filled with interactive lessons using taste, touch and discussing global agriculture development, and some good-old moving and shaking helped students learn how agriculture affects the world. Topics covered within the lab included how popcorn is grown, genetics, making a hydroponic system to grow food using only water, making plastic from corn starch, turning cream into butter, the properties of chocolate, and how pizza comes from the farm.
Vorisek will next travel to State College for a state beekeeping meeting. She is in charge of the Pennsylvania Honey Queen Program and she will be crowning a new queen.
