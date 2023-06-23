Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary
Meadville Medical Center Auxiliary held its general volunteer recognition meeting luncheon at Vernon Place on June 12 with 31 in attendance. It was hosted by Carol Thompson and Judy Morneweck with help from Jackie Lesher and Jane Bubna.
President Rosalind Staskiewicz thanked the hostesses and opened the meeting with Treasurer Carol Thompson reading the minutes of the April 10 meeting.
Treasurer Janet Waid and Assistant Treasurer Paulette Widmann gave their financial reports. Widmann mentioned a great number of members are now over 80 years old.
Vice President Nancy Weisman read the number of hours worked in May for each volunteer. Total auxiliary volunteer hours were 344.
Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Beck reported she had sent get well, thinking of you and sympathy cards to those in need. Members were asked to notify Beck if they knew of any members who would appreciate a card.
In the absence of President-elect Gay Lippert, Carol Miller stated the next meeting will be held Oct. 9 hosted by Barbara Nageotte and Beck.
President Staskiewicz and Membership Chair Sandy Howick expressed the need for volunteers in the Coffee and Gift Shop at Liberty and Gift Shop at Grove Street. The Coffee Shop is doing great but really in need of waitresses. Those working there now have to cover for each other to keep it going. If anyone is able to volunteer, let Sandy or Jackie know.
Memorial Chair Carol Miller reported a memorial given by the auxiliary for Marge Filegar, Scott Hamilton and Myra Weaver. She reported having received a thank you from the Filegar family. She thanked Ruthie Yoder for entering their names written beautifully in calligraphy in the Memorial Book in the lobby at Liberty Street.
Ways and Means Chair Rae Beers requested volunteers to work the uniform sale to be held Tuesday to Thursday.
This was the volunteer recognition meeting; Weisman presented members with bars and pins for accumulative hours worked. Those moving up to the next level received bars indicating their total hours. Members with less than 100 hours — Sandy Lawrence, Denise Leavitt and Barb Allegretti — received pins. Presented with flowers, the top winner with 8,208 accumulative hours was Carol Thompson and the top winner for the year 2022 with 649 was Staskiewicz.
Bingo winners were Sue Schoonover, Lawrence and Alice Mattern.
In keeping with the theme of “strawberries,” three-wick candles that smell like strawberry smoothies were given as door prizes. They were won by Howick, Bonnie Bradish, Allegretti, Bubna, Rosey Thomas, Schoonover and Bev Lake. Jan Hasse received a rose plant.
Fifty-fifty was won by Bradish.
Staskiewicz adjourned the meeting, stating the next general meeting will be on Oct. 9 with the location to be announced.
