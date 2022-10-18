Paul wakes up after a car crash not in a hospital, but an unknown house. As scary as this situation is, it’s about to get more terrifying.
Find out how by attending the Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) production of "Misery," which opens Friday and runs weekends through Oct. 30.
Theater officials said Katie Wickert has a talent for bringing unsettling stories to the stage. With such productions as "Sorry, Wrong Number" and "Cabaret" to her credit, she delights in seeing audiences squirm. So, if you are a person who likes to jump in your seat, Wickert's production of "Misery" is not to be missed. She is directing Ellie Wood, Mitchell King and Jeremiah Saxton in William Goldman's adaptation of this Stephen King novel.
"Misery" follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (played by King). Paul is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes (played by Wood). He wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
"Misery" is an interesting piece in Stephen King's portfolio. It contains no supernatural element, nothing other-worldly that comes to invade our otherwise normal lives. It is strictly pure human evil. That makes it all the more terrifying. With the explosion of crime dramas, true crime podcasts and the like, unnerving tales that mimic reality are popular these days.
This show is technically, physically and emotionally challenging for the cast and crew, theater officials said. There is nowhere to hide on stage; no camera tricks or multiple takes, just live action. "Misery" is not only an unsettling story that takes obsession to its penultimate conclusion, but also a feat of stagecraft that officials are proud to have at MCT.
Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main St.
Tickets are $11 to $13 and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
