Descendants of Isaac and Susan Kocher Miller will hold their 119th annual reunion June 18 at Craig Park, Sandy Lake (near McQuiston Center). The reunion will begin at 11 a.m., with dinner at noon (silverware and drink provided).
There will be games for the children. In lieu of a collection, please take several items for an auction.
Help to keep family history up-to-date by forwarding any marriages, births or deaths the last few years to Pauline Harnett, 1001 Fredonia Road, Hadley, PA 16130.
