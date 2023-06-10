Descendants of Isaac and Susan Kocher Miller will hold their 120th annual reunion on June 17 in Craig Park, Sandy Lake (near the McQuiston Center). The reunion begins at 11 a.m.; dinner is at noon. Talk to other members of your family and invite them to come to the reunion. Those who attend would like to see more families represented.
Bring a well-filled basket to share; silverware and drinks are provided.
In lieu of a collection, bring several items for an auction.
Forward any marriages, births or deaths during the last year to Pauline Harnett, 1001 Fredonia Road, Hadley, PA 16130.
