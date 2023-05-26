All men — grandfathers, fathers, sons and sons-in-law, uncles, nephews and friends — are welcome to the annual steak and egg breakfast sponsored by Harmonsburg United Methodist Church on June 17 at 7 a.m. The breakfast will be held at Gibson Park located on Gibson Road, east of Harmonsburg.
Guest speaker this year is retired United Methodist pastor and past district superintendent Jim Tubbs of Conneaut Lake.
Join in celebrating God’s good works, good food and fellowship. Please bring your own table service (plate, fork and knife); the church will provide the rest.
• Reservations or more information: Call or text Mark Evans at (814) 332-0453 or email mevans55@windstream.net by June 10.
