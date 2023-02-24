Mila Lucas of Meadville, daughter of Michael and Chanelle Lucas, recently captured the national U.S. American Princess title in Tampa, Florida.
Mila, age 10, also received a perfect interview score, landing her the award of the highest interview score in the junior division among girls 4 to 15 years old.
She also won the national non-performing talent award for her gymnastics and second runner-up for National Role Model. Lucas earned her fourth Gold Level Presidential Service award for volunteering over 120 hours during the year.
Mila is a fourth-grader at West End Elementary School. Her second home is with her Greenville Gymnastics team. She trains four days a week for three-and-a-half hours a day.
U.S. American Miss is a natural-based pageant system that is about expanding the lives of young women through their pageant journey, pageant officials said. Their motto is “Be You … Be Genuine … Be U.S. American Miss.” Competitors represented their state or region and competed for the national titles by bringing their inner beauty to the stage in formal gowns, judge’s interview and runway fashion.
Mila represented Pennsylvania at the national pageant and now looks forward to advocating for the national service platform Crown Cares, which involves “creating a respectful environment in schools/society.” She is excited to start traveling to different schools and promoting an anti-bullying atmosphere. Her personal pageant platform is “Crafting Memories with Mila.” With her personal platform, she visits nursing homes and does arts and crafts with the residents. This is important to her, because she has seen firsthand how lonely residents can become and she loves making memories and putting smiles on their faces.
If a group is interested in having Mila at its event, email her at usamprincess@usamericanmiss.com
• More information: Visit usamericanmiss.com.
