Meadville Woman’s Club
Meadville Woman’s Club members Norma McClay and Ann Harned attended the 126th annual business meeting/convention of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Pennsylvania held May 5-6 at the Pittsburgh Marriott North. The convention theme was “Light the Way.”
GFWC Pennsylvania President Heidi Cebrick presided over the event. In support of her project “Operation: We’ve Got Their Six,” the meeting/convention opened with keynote speaker Karen Dunn, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program manager, Butler Veterans Administration Healthcare System. Her topic provided information about services for patient care in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility and community outpatient clinics.
To further accentuate Cebrick’s focus on a care for veterans, the Friday “Finding Hope” dinner speaker was Courtney Gramlich, Storm Harbor Equestrian Center director, Slippery Rock. Her presentation included information about equine therapy for veterans and special-needs individuals. Members engaged in an evening fundraiser and support of the center.
Other Friday events included presentation of the bylaws, recognition of clubs with awards for their volunteer and financial contributions to their communities, a presentation by Canine Companions, and a service project to support veterans. GFWC PA members learned about the work of the Mars Chapter of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” at the Friday “Sweet Dreams” luncheon as Elaine Snyder talked about the work of building beds for children in need. Pennsylvania club members supported this work with a bedding collection.
Saturday was marked with a celebration of the arts as club members and students were recognized for their achievements and visual/written arts and members crafting. Saturday’s “Splash of Colors” luncheon was highlighted by “History Hobo,” Steve Cicero’s entertaining slideshow about famous western Pennsylvania vocalists, dancers and artists. Reports from the GFWC PA officers and district directors were given. First Vice President Donna Malone offered a memorial for deceased club members. Members availed themselves to chair yoga and personal safety and awareness workshops provided by Michelle Stewart, Butler YMCA, and Michelle Montag, SET Point, respectively.
“Celebrating GFWC” was the hallmark of the convention as past presidents were honored at the Saturday banquet. Remarks were given by GFWC PA Past President Shelly Smolnery. GFWC Middle Atlantic President Mary Pat Marcello was the main speaker. Leadership and GFWC Signature Project: Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness awards were announced. An entertaining program presented by the Greater Cranberry Men’s Chorus completed the evening.
The Meadville Woman’s Club holds meetings for general membership and for garden division throughout the year, except for June-August and January-February. Anyone interested in joining a local federated woman’s club or interested in receiving information on any project may contact Ann Harned at 1947aharned@gmail.com.
