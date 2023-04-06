Meadville Woman's Club
Several Meadville Woman’s Club members attended the District Meeting and Art Show on March 24 at the GFWC Erie Woman’s Club mansion in Erie.
Along with Carol Caler, BJ Angstadt, Norma McClay and Ann Harned, one member from Presques Isle's Woman’s Club and seven members from the Erie Woman’s Club shared news.
“Treasure your relationships, not your possessions,” a quote from Anthony J. D’Angelo, was an inspiration selected by Harned, Northwestern District director, to open the meeting. Then, the 12 district club members sang a round of the district’s current theme song, “Make New Friends, but Keep the Old.”
District updates were reported:
• The Arts report included information by Marianne Heck, Arts and Culture chairman, about this year’s club members’ awards. Although members of other clubs took prizes, in photography Norma McClay took second place in Natural Wonders for a picture of mushrooms and third place in Our World Up Close for a picture of her great-granddaughter; and in the category of crafts, Ann Harned took first place for her macrame pot hanger.
• President’s Project included information by Chairman Angstadt about spearheading a drive to collect cash donations from Meadville Woman’s Club members for the Amazon Wish List to benefit the veterans in an Erie rehabilitation program. Following the March membership meeting Angstadt had acquired enough cash to order a four-pack of dishwashing liquid soap and a 12-pack of kitchen scrubbing dishcloths to help the veterans learn to socialize while washing dishes together.
• Input from Widmann by means of a written report, was provided about an outreach project underway by the MWC to recruit new members.
• Club presidents also gave reports on news from their clubs. From the Meadville Woman’s Club, Carol Caler, president, shared news about recent activity. In particular, she described an event scheduled for May 20 titled “Ladies Day Out.”
Those who attended enjoyed a mixer game called “What in a Name?” led by Angstadt, a homemade breakfast and lunch prepared by Marianne Heck, and lots of camaraderie.
