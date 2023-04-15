GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Meadville Woman’s Club Garden Division met on March 21 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House.
Babe Shelby presented an educational program, “Flower Power: Therapeutic Gardens and Healing.” She discussed several herbal remedies that are used to treat different symptoms such as digestive pain, achiness, Charley horses and cold sores. Some herbs have nutritional and medicinal value; many herbs can be used in tea, she said.
Co-chairman Norma McClay presided over the business meeting. Darlene Ross read Madalyn Davis’s report about St. Patrick’s Day and gave the blessing. Lee Petersen read minutes from the November meeting and McClay gave the treasurer’s report.
McClay presented the horticulture report on various good and bad garden insects.
McClay served as hostess and Mary Jo Smock was in charge of reservations.
The next meeting is April 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
