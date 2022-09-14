Meadville TOPS 612
Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Sept. 7 was called to order by Jane.
Fourteen members weighed in. Four members lost weight, six gained, three stayed the same, and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Lea, Linda, Connie and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Connie, Linda was runner-up, and Susan won officer of the week. The yes/yes for the week from Connie is to cut out all forms of sugar from your diet. Ruby won the name tag award and Jane was the Inspirational Angel.
Monthly statistics for August were calculated. Connie was the best loser for the month, and Noreen was the runner-up. Each received an award as well as a treat bag. Our chapter lost a collective 14 pounds for the month. The monthly 50/50 won by a member was $21.50, the Big Money award went to Barb.
The monthly treasurer's report was given. Motion made by Linda to accept for audit was seconded and passed. Jane asked for approval to spend money for monthly awards, motion made by Linda to buy a dozen to 16 awards, seconded and passed.
Everyone from the chapter has been working on motivational posters. Several members shared theirs during the meeting.
“Success is a state of mind. If you want success, start thinking of yourself as a success.” — Joyce Brothers
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
