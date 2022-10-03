Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held Sept. 28 was called to order by Jane.
Twelve members weighed in. Six members lost weight, four gained, one stayed the same and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Ruby, Sylvia and Pauline.
The weekly best loser and runner-up awards as well as the officer of the week award were given out. Ruby won the menu award and Linda won the name tag.
Jane reminded everyone of the fall rally to be held Oct. 22 in Titusville and asked that those who have not yet brought in an item for the gift basket raffle to do so by next week.
Also, next week is the first meeting of the month and for members to bring an item for the monthly awards bags.
Barb lead the group through a series of stretching exercises for the program.
“Success is a state of mind. If you want success, start thinking of yourself as a success.” — Joyce Brothers
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.