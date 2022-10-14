Meadville TOPS 612
The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Oct. 5 was called to order by Jane.
Fourteen members weighed in. Five members lost weight, six gained, two stayed the same and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Stephanie, Connie, Jane and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Connie, Jane was runner-up. The yes/yes for the week from Connie is to eat more greens. Stephanie was the Inspirational Angel.
Monthly statistics for September were calculated. Connie was the best loser for the month, and Jody was the runner-up. Each received an award as well as a treat bag. Four weeks in a row loss awards went to Connie and Eva, and Connie also won an eight week in a row loss award. The chapter lost a collective 11 pounds for the month. The monthly 50/50 was won by Stephanie for $14.50, the Big Money award went to Jane.
The September treasurer’s report was given. Motion made by Connie to accept for audit and seconded by Linda and passed.
Jane reported that the chapter has walked 383 miles toward the goal of walking to Alaska. Stephanie marked out the distance on a U.S. map so we could all see the progress made.
Four members are going to the rally in Titusville on Oct. 22.
Our inspirational quote for the month: “Unsuccessful people make their decisions based on their current situations. Successful people make their decisions based on where they want to be.” — Benjamin Hardy
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
