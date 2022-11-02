The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Oct. 26 was called to order by Jane Zazitski.
Thirteen members weighed in. Seven members lost weight, four gained, one stayed the same, and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Barb, Sylvia, Connie and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Linda, Connie was runner-up. Jane was the officer of the week. The yes/yes for the week from Linda is “Drink more water.”
Jane reminded everyone to bring an item for the rewards bags to the next meeting.
Those who went to the fall rally gave a recap of the events and presentations. Jane announced that TOPS is looking for each chapter to have a volunteer to act as new member coach and asked members to think about this. She also announced the theme for the spring rally to be held in Altoona in April. The theme will be "Racing to Your Goal."
The summer walking contest winners were announced at the rally. Our chapter walked more than 2,600 miles.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
