The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Nov. 9 was called to order by Jane.
Twelve members weighed in. Five members lost weight, five gained, one stayed the same weight and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Stephanie, Ruby, Linda, Lea and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Lea, Linda was runner-up. Officer of the week was Ruby. The yes/yes for the week from Lea is “eat nothing after eating supper!” Stephanie won the name tag award.
Jane reported that she ordered the pins for the officers for next year because the cost is going up and she wanted to take advantage of the savings. Linda made a motion to pay the $136.74 for the order and it was seconded and passed.
Next week the secretary will not be in attendance, Lea will take the minutes, although it was decided that next week will only be a weigh-in with no formal meeting as it is the eve of Thanksgiving.
Jane did a program on ‘Investing in Yourself’, referring to an article in the most recent TOPS Magazine issue. An important take away from her talk was to make a small change that becomes a habit, cut down, not out.
Our inspirational quote for the month, “Unsuccessful people make their decisions based on their current situations. Successful people make their decisions based on where they want to be.” - Benjamin Hardy
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church located at 851 Washington St., Meadville.
