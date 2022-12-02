Meadville TOPS 612
The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Nov. 30 was called to order by Jane. They welcomed three new members. After a short introduction and orientation, the meeting commenced.
Eleven members weighed in. Five members lost weight, five gained, one stayed the same weight. The weekly bet loser was Linda, Alice was runner-up and Jane was the officer of the week. Attendance awards were given to Stephanie and Jane. Eva and Alice won the menu and name tag games for the week. Linda’s yes/yes was for all of us to be more positive.
Jane announced that next week the club will have a Christmas celebration instead of the business meeting. All members are asked to bring a dish to share. Chicken will be purchased from Giant Eagle and the chapter will pay for it, as well as the plates and utensils.
Next week will also be the first meeting of the month, members are asked to bring three treats, for the three rewards bags to give to the monthly best losers for the month of November.
Alice did a program on "Twenty minute things to do," reading off a list of things that only take 20 minutes to do to stay active, relax or clear your thoughts. She handed out sheets of games to play, and she also read a humorous poem to ease stress and give us a laugh.
The meeting for the week of Nov. 23 was for weigh-in only, due to the holiday. Eleven members weighed in. The weekly best loser for this week was Eve, Sandy was the runner-up and the officer of the week was Susan. No other games or business was conducted.
“Unsuccessful people make their decisions based on their current situations. Successful people make their decisions based on where they want to be.” — Benjamin Hardy
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
