The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on Nov. 2 was called to order by Jane.
Thirteen members weighed in. Six members lost weight, four gained, two stayed the same and one maintained KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Attendance awards were given to Ruby, Eva, Connie and Pauline.
The weekly best loser was Eva, Connie was runner-up. Jody was the officer of the week. The yes-yes for the week from Eva is “Eat celery and cream cheese for a smart snack!” Jane was the inspirational angel.
Monthly statistics for September were calculated. Stephanie was the best loser for the month, and Sylvia was the runnerup. Each received an award as well as a treat bag. Our chapter lost a collective 12 1/2 pounds for October. The monthly 50/50 was won by Alice for $14.50, the Big Money award went to Sandy. This month the ha-ha award went to Connie.
The monthly treasurer’s report was given. Motion made by Linda to accept for audit and was seconded and approved for audit.
Jane reported that she ordered new charms for our chapter awards. Discussion of the Nov. 23 meeting concluded that this would be a weigh-in meeting only as it is the eve of Thanksgiving.
It was decided that the chapter would have a Christmas pot luck party on Dec. 7 at the church. Instead of a gift exchange, a collection of money and a donation will be made to the woman’s shelter and to the pregnancy center, both located in Meadville.
Our inspirational quote for the month: “I am not a product of my circumstances, I am a product of my decisions.” — Norman Vincent Peale
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
