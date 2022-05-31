The May 25 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 was called to order by Stephanie, filling in for Jane.
Eleven members were in attendance and weighed in. Six members lost weight, three gained, one stayed the same, and one remained in KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. Prizes were given for the most weight loss for the week and the runner-up. The officer of the week was Stephanie.
Games were played and winners were acknowledged. The menu game was won by Holly and the name tag award went to Connie. A marble 50/50 game was won by Sylvia.
Stephanie reminded all in attendance that the next meeting will be the first meeting for the month of June and that each member is to bring a small item for the monthly gift bags.
This week members in attendance logged 52.5 miles toward their Summer Contest goal.
A program was given by Connie on “Being good to yourself.” Having positive mental health will bring personal growth to yourself and give you compassion. A healthy discussion among those in attendance followed with members coming up with many ways to be good to themselves. In the end, Connie summarized that each member had their own unique qualities they used to be good to themselves and others.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.
