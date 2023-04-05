Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held March 29 was called to order by Jane with the TOPS Pledge and roll call.
Fifteen members were present and weighed in. Seven members lost weight, five gained, one member stayed the same, and one member maintained her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status. A past member of TOPS was reinstated.
The weekly best loser was Eva and runner-up was Sandi. Prizes were awarded to them as well as to Linda for maintaining her status.
Eva also won the name tag award, and the menu award went to Chrissy.
Jane again reminded everyone to bring in an item for the gift basket to be raffled off at the April rally.
Sylvia did a program on eight simple steps for losing weight. This was a good reminder for all of us that losing weight isn’t the same for everyone, and everyone needs to have their own plan that works for them.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter, where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church, 851 Washington St.
