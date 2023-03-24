Meadville TOPS 612
The Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 meeting held on March 15 was called to order by Jane with the TOPS Pledge and roll call.
Sixteen members were present and weighed in. Eight members lost weight, five gained, two members stayed the same, and one member maintained her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status.
The weekly best loser and runner-up prizes were awarded. Stephanie and Jane were recognized as officers of the week.
Weekly attendance prizes were won by Eva, Lea and Pauline, who also won the name tag award. The marble game was won by Jody. For the yes/yes, Lea again suggested we all drink more water.
Jane again reminded everyone to bring in an item for the gift basket to be raffled off at the April rally.
Donna did a program reminding all of us of the benefits of walking and also demonstrated and gave tips on the proper poster to use while walking to make your walk more enjoyable.
New members are always welcome to the 612 TOPS chapter where you will be greeted with a smile and provided healthy eating tips, guidance and encouragement. Meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene church located at 851 Washington St.
